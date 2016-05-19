Yea or neigh? Horses trotting Confederation Trail for 2nd season to gain more public feedback

P.E.I. is once again allowing horses on select parts of the Confederation Trail this year.

While there were safety concerns from cyclists, walkers and other users about meeting a horse on the trail, feedback was mostly positive by the end of a pilot program that ran for three months last year, P.E.I. Minister of Transportation James Aylward told the legislature on Thursday.

"We received a lot of extremely positive comments with regard to ... horses and equestrians on the trail," Aylward said."

Last year's pilot program ran from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15, but holding the pilot this year might provide more accurate feedback, Aylward said. Dates have not yet been confirmed for the 2022 pilot.

"Last year obviously, with COVID, we had a lot more reduced tourism on the Island. And so we're hoping that this summer will see much more vibrant usage of the trail so that we can gauge a better understanding of how horses are perceived on the trail and how all users can enjoy the trail."

Signs have been put up at the sections of trail allowing horses. Alyward says if the locations change, more signs will be added to warn trail users. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Last year 15 kilometres of trail in each county were made available to those on horseback, and it was used at points by various riders.

"If the predetermined segments on the trail posted last year are going to change this year, we will increase or change the signage," Aylward said.

The province plans to roll out an education campaign for trail riders to know what to do if they meet a horse.

"Our intent is to have a much more enhanced education program earlier on this year, so people will understand if you are approaching a horse or coming up behind a horse how to best do that in a safe manner," Aylward said.