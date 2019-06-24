Police search Confederation Trail after cyclist reports seeing man with handgun

Charlottetown police spent two hours searching the Confederation Trail Monday afternoon after getting a report from someone who thought they saw a man with a handgun.

Police got the call around 2 p.m. from a cyclist on the trial.

The search by police turned up nothing, and police are no longer searching.

Police say it's possible there may never have been a gun.

The man is described as being in his late 30s, with a black beard, black kit bag and sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on the trail to get in touch.

They're also hoping the man will get in touch, and have a simple explanation for what the cyclist thought they saw.

