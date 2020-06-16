How your next trip to the Confederation Centre library will be different than before

The Confederation Centre Public Library in downtown Charlottetown has officially reopened to the public.

The centre's library, along with the public library in Summerside, reopened June 12, offering counter service after being closed for two and a half months due to COVID-19.

But borrowing a book will look a little different now. The Charlottetown location will be operating at a limited capacity and there are restrictions in place.

People will be asked a series of health questions at the door before being allowed inside.

Once inside, browsing for books will not be permitted. Instead, library staff will speak with patrons about their interests and what kind of books they are looking to borrow, then pick out a variety to choose from.

'I know a lot of people have missed us,' says Beth Clinton, regional public librarian at the Confederation Centre Public Library. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"We do wish people could browse, but I know personally, I found it kind of fun to ask people what they like and talk about books and pull things for them to read and hope I find a new author that they're really going to love," said Beth Clinton, a regional librarian based at the Confederation Centre Public Library.

Those looking for a specific title can reserve it ahead of time online and go to the library to pick it up. Computer services will not be permitted at this time, but Wi-Fi will still be accessible from outside in the courtyard.

"We just wanted to offer as much services as we could at this point," said Clinton.

Staff have also taken the time to reorganize the childrens section. Childrens books have been curated into sections based on interest and age groups to make it easier for children and their parents to find what they're looking for.

Prior to reopening, the library sought approval on its service plans from the Chief Public Health Office.

Materials will be quarantined

Throughout the provincial public health closures, patrons with library books were asked to hold onto them until they reopened. The Confederation Centre Public Library had a process for dropoffs in place.

"We are putting them into bins, washing up very carefully and quarantining them for 72 hours before they are checked in and made available for the next person," Clinton said.

She said the library chose this cleaning process based on health recommendations.

For people with overdue library books caused by public safety closures, Clinton says there will not be an additional charge. All books and materials are due at the end of June. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"That quarantine is based on what many other libraries are doing."

For people with overdue library books caused by public safety closures, Clinton said there will not be an additional charge. All books and materials are due at the end of June.

"I know a lot of people have missed us," Clinton said.

The library is open seven days a week.

Six other library locations across P.E.I. opened at the beginning of June offering curbside service to Islanders.

