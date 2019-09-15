Charlottetown Festival's 2020 offerings released
The Drowsy Chaperone, Dear Rita coming to Charlottetown
The Confederation Centre of the Arts has unveiled its offerings for the 2020 Charlottetown Festival.
The festival is set to include a five-time Tony award-winning show, a new production celebrating the songs of a Maritime legend, and a perennial favourite.
The award-winning production, The Drowsy Chaperone, is set to run from June 30-Sept. 26 at the Homburg Theatre.
The comedy follows a celebrity bride-to-be and her impending wedding.
Celebration of a Maritime legend
Making its world premiere at The Mack in Charlottetown, Dear Rita celebrates the life and songs of Nova Scotia singer Rita MacNeil.
The cabaret musical was developed closely with the family of the late singer and has been crafted as a kind of love letter to her, according to a media release. It will run June 25-Sept. 25.
Also playing at The Mack, from July 1-Sept. 26, will be the new Canadian comedy Bed and Breakfast.
The story follows the show's main characters, Brett and Drew, over the course of one year as they endeavour to run a rural bed and breakfast.
Anne of Green Gables — The Musical returns for its 56th consecutive summer. It is the world's longest running seasonal musical, and has been part of every Charlottetown Festival, according to the release.
Further announcements will be made in the months ahead regarding casting, as well as a new 2020 production for the Confederation Centre Young Company, the release said.
Tickets for all productions will be on sale starting this Wednesday.
