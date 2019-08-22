Confed Centre exploring opportunities for summer performances

The Confederation Centre of the Arts has launched a survey to figure out what kind of programming people would like to see once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased.

The centre has already cancelled the Charlottetown Festival, but Confed Centre CEO Steve Bellamy said the survey explores what opportunities might still exist.

"We've been talking about what it is we can do this summer and fall and certainly one of the restrictions on our activity are the health measures that have to be in place," he said.

"But, you know, another thing that we've been thinking a lot about is how Islanders are feeling about getting out there even once they're allowed to…. Will they be comfortable right away going to a large concert?"

Anonymous survey

The anonymous survey, which takes about seven or eight minutes to complete, asks whether people would be comfortable attending a show at an outside venue, or at the smaller MacKenzie Theatre.

Steve Bellamy, CEO of the Confederation Centre for the Arts, says he will share the results of the survey with others who would find the information valuable. (Laura Meader/CBC)

It also asks what kind of health precautions they would like to see and whether they would send their children to an arts day camp.

People are also being asked whether they would be willing to pay for online performances.

Bellamy said the information will be used as they consider next steps.

"We're definitely going to share the information broadly," he said. "We know that it's not only us that could use this information. It isn't only the Confed Centre who have been talking about this kind of thing."

Art gallery to open in June

Bellamy said he's hoping to get about 3,000 responses. The survey can be found at the Confederation Centre of the Arts website and its social media platforms.

"The arts play a critical role in renewal and invigorating Islanders and getting people's energy back," he said. "We're eager to get things going but we want to do it safely and so the last few weeks have been about finding that balance."

The Confederation Centre art gallery is scheduled to open around June 12, Bellamy said.

More from CBC P.E.I.