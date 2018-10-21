Two P.E.I. libraries move to longer hours

The Confederation Centre and the Stratford libraries have extended their hours.

The Confederation Centre library is now open at 9:30 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, which is a half hour earlier.

Closing time will be 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. the other days. On Sundays, it will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beth Clinton, a regional librarian with the P.E.I. library service, said the changes came after surveying patrons.

Hundreds of hours added

"We looked at what they said about being open earlier and some people said specifically 9:30 and we just said that is definitely doable and we would love to do it."

The Stratford library will open at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will close at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Clinton said the new schedule will add about 150 hours a year at the Confederation Centre library and 182 hours a year in Stratford.

She said they haven't had to hire additional staff.

With files from Laura Chapin