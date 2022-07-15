Mainstage at Confederation Centre of the Arts renamed Sobey Family Theatre

The mainstage at the Confederation Centre of the Arts has officially been renamed Sobey Family Theatre following a $1.25-million donation from the Sobey family.

The announcement was made Friday. The donation is the largest single gift in the centre's 58-year history, according to a press release.

"We are absolutely thrilled to name the mainstage theatre after an Atlantic Canadian family who has supported arts and culture for decades," said the centre's CEO, Steve Bellamy, in the release.

"Various family members have volunteered on the board over the years, and they have supported all areas of programming at one time or another — through gifts of artwork, commissions, sponsorships of programs in the gallery, choir and live performances on the mainstage."

Expanding programming, accessibility

The money will go toward expanding the centre's artistic, heritage and educational programming along with working to help make it more accessible, said the release.

"It's a place where our family has built fond memories, and our hope is that this gift enables Confederation Centre to expand its programming and reach new audiences for years to come," said Janis Sobey-Hames, chair of the David and Faye Sobey Foundation.

The mainstage was called the Homburg Theatre from 2009-19. The release said it will now be named Sobey Family Theatre until at least 2035.