Skip to Main Content
Confederation Centre gets extra $1M from federal government
PEI

Confederation Centre gets extra $1M from federal government

The Confederation Centre will get an extra $1 million from the federal government over the next two years, in addition to the $3 million the centre receives annually for its programming.

'This funding is critical'

Sara Fraser · CBC News ·
'Thanks to major contributions like this one from Canadian Heritage— our most significant funder partner — the centre is able to maintain long-standing programs which directly benefit life on the Island for our local community,' says Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy, far left. (Julia Cook)

The Confederation Centre will get an extra $1 million from the federal government over the next two years, in addition to the $3 million the centre receives annually for its programming.

The funding, promised in the 2019 federal budget and coming from the federal government's Canada Arts Presentation Fund, was announced Wednesday morning by Charlottetown Liberal MP Sean Casey and outlined in a written news release. 

The Confederation Centre said the funding would "support operations at the centre."

"This funding is critical for enabling us to continue offering arts, heritage, and education programs, which affect communities locally and nationally," said centre CEO Steve Bellamy in an email to CBC.

"Now it's true, we don't yet have enough funding and revenue to be sustainable for the long term, but this two-year commitment from Canadian Heritage goes a very long way to helping us work toward our goal of long-term sustainability."

Money for festivals and events

Casey also announced the government would give $738,600 in the coming year to organizations that host festivals and cultural events in P.E.I. 

'We are working hard to make this a centre that connects all Canadians,' says Bellamy. (Julia Cook)

"This funding will support 42 arts and heritage celebrations and promotional projects, as well as support arts and culture festivals for residents throughout the province," the release said. 

That money will come from the local festivals component of the government's Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, as well as the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and is funding the government provides annually, the release said. 

The release said there will be more funding announced soon for arts, culture and celebrations in "less affluent regions" of Canada.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.