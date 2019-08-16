Centre of attention: Confederation Centre revamps membership program

The Confederation Centre of the Arts is tweaking its membership program, Get Centre'd, which offers perks to members depending on how much they have donated to the non-profit organization.

Perks include discounts at the centre's gift shop and on-site restaurant, Mavor's, first dibs on the best theatre seats, invitations to dress rehearsals and private tours.

Members themselves requested improvements to the program, says centre CEO Steve Bellamy.

"There were some changes they'd like to see, in particular some more definition between giving levels and some more variety in the benefits of membership. So we're happy to oblige and very excited about this new program," he said.

More variety

Bellamy said the main complaint was that there wasn't much variety in the perks members received for the amount they donated.

"If you gave $50 a year to the Confederation Centre or if you gave $5,000 a year, there wasn't that many differences in the benefit of membership," he said.

Now, those who join at the $1,000 level or more from now until Christmas receive their name on a seat in the main theatre, the Homburg Theatre.

From 'friends' to 'founders'

The lowest level is called the "friend" level. For $50, "friends" get advance notice of shows and ticket purchases, are recognized on the centre's website, receive a newsletter and occasional access to exclusive member merchandise.

The pamphlet for the Get Centre'd program features members of the program and the founder of Confederation Centre. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The founders' circle is the highest membership level, and starts at $10,000.

"The goal is to really engage as many Islanders as we can," Bellamy said. "We want to see everybody a member at some level whether that is buying a ticket to one show, or giving what you can give annually."

In August the federal government announced centre will receive $7 million in funding over the next two years. But Bellamy said donations and support from the public are also important.

According to the organization's latest annual report, 14 per cent of the centre's operating budget is from fundraising efforts, while 35 per cent is from government grants. The rest is revenue from ticket sales and other commercial revenue.

