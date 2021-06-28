Art gallery improvements among items covered by new Confederation Centre funding

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery is a major beneficiary of $1.7 million in improvements confirmed on Monday for the Charlottetown-based arts centre in which it is located.

"This investment was crucial," Confederation Centre of the Arts CEO Steve Bellamy said in a news release.

"As a charitable organization that serves the local, regional, and national communities, it can be very challenging to find the funding necessary to make major investments in infrastructure and technology."

About $1.5 million for the improvements is coming from the federal government, with the three parties' shares as follows:

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency: $846,300.

Canadian Heritage: $647,587.

Confederation Centre: $213,113.

The improvements include new track lighting systems for the gallery, meant to improve the presentation of artwork. The system is tied into new information technology and electrical upgrades throughout the centre, to modernize the facility and improve the visitor experience.

Bellamy described the replacement of the track lighting system as long overdue.

A new elevator is also being installed in the gallery, making it more accessible for visitors and helping staff set up exhibits more easily.

Other improvements at the centre include audio-visual equipment for the theatre and new equipment for Dance Umbrella, as well as funding for conceptual designs for what's being called "a revitalization and renovation project."

A spokesperson for the centre said the revitalization project was inspired by the need to fill in the space being vacated by the provincial library, but changes and updates for the whole building could also be considered.

Most of the work covered by the funding announced Monday has already been completed.

