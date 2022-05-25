Feds give Confederation Centre nearly $1 million for renos, upgrades

The federal government is investing almost $1 million to help pay for upgrades and renovations to the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

The $945,667 non-repayable contribution will go toward renovations to the main foyer, as well as theatre upgrades and new technology, officials said.

Steve Bellamy, CEO of the Confederation Centre, said the upgrades are well-timed as the centre heads into a busy COVID-19 recovery summer.

"Ticket sales are actually the highest we've ever seen them. We do know that advanced ticket sales for a summer festival don't always tell you how things will go in the summer, but at least this is an indicator that people are more excited than ever before and booking farther in advance than ever before, so we're very excited by what we're seeing."

The Confederation Centre of the Arts opened in 1964 to commemorate the historic 1864 Charlottetown Conference. The centre operates year-round, including arts education and visual arts programs, and fall and winter concerts and performances.

Performances this summer include Anne of Green Gables — The Musical and Tell Tale Harbour starring Alan Doyle.