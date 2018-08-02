Confederation Centre announces new CEO

Steve Bellamy will move from his current position as dean of the Humber School of Creative and Performing Arts to take charge of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown this fall.

Bellamy takes over from Jesse Inman, who announced in February she would be stepping down.

"The Centre plays a vital role in the national dialogue about diverse voices and what it means to be Canadian," said Bellamy in a news release.

"I'm honoured to support the continued success of this cherished institution."

As a recording engineer and music producer, Bellamy has worked with many leading jazz and classical musicians including Kenny Wheeler, Mike Downes, Kirk MacDonald, Dave Douglas, Anton Kuerti, Gryphon Trio, and Tafelmusik.

He did his bachelor of music degree at the University of Prince Edward Island.

In the news release, the Confederation Centre said Bellamy is especially committed to industry partnership development, Indigenous arts program development, and sustainable business models for the creative industries.

Bellamy starts work at the centre on Oct. 1.

