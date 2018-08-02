Skip to Main Content
Confederation Centre announces new CEO

Confederation Centre announces new CEO

Steve Bellamy will move from his current position as dean of the Humber School of Creative and Performing Arts to take charge of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown this fall.

Steve Bellamy did his bachelor degree at UPEI

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Steve Bellamy will start his new job Oct. 1. (Submitted)

Steve Bellamy will move from his current position as dean of the Humber School of Creative and Performing Arts to take charge of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown this fall.

Bellamy takes over from Jesse Inman, who announced in February she would be stepping down.

"The Centre plays a vital role in the national dialogue about diverse voices and what it means to be Canadian," said Bellamy in a news release.

"I'm honoured to support the continued success of this cherished institution."

As a recording engineer and music producer, Bellamy has worked with many leading jazz and classical musicians including Kenny Wheeler, Mike Downes, Kirk MacDonald, Dave Douglas, Anton Kuerti, Gryphon Trio, and Tafelmusik.

He did his bachelor of music degree at the University of Prince Edward Island.

In the news release, the Confederation Centre said Bellamy is especially committed to industry partnership development, Indigenous arts program development, and sustainable business models for the creative industries.

Bellamy starts work at the centre on Oct. 1.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us