Winds keep transport trucks off Confederation Bridge

The Confederation Bridge, which connects Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick, has been closed to high-sided vehicles for more than 24 hours due to high winds.

Restrictions were put in place at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. At 7 a.m. Friday the wind was blowing at 85 km/h with gusts close to 100.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin expects the bridge will be able to fully open at some point Friday.

"Maybe not so much this morning. It's still pretty breezy out there," said Simpkin.

"I do think by this afternoon our winds are going to start calming down."

Typically restrictions are put in place when wind speeds exceed 70 km/h with 85 km/h gusts. Restrictions apply to high-sided vehicles such as tractor-trailers and buses, motorcycles, and vehicles towing objects.

