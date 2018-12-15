Confederation Bridge toll rises to $47.75 for cars

Cars and SUVs will pay 75 cents more to cross the Confederation Bridge in the new year.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, it will cost $47.75 for a two-axle vehicle to cross the bridge from P.E.I. to New Brunswick.

Under its agreement with the federal government, Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd., which privately manages the bridge, is permitted to increase toll rates Jan. 1 by an amount not exceeding 75 per cent of the increase in the Consumer Price Index, to account for inflation.

Last year's increase was 50 cents for two-axle vehicles.

No increase for pedestrians

The increases are as follows:

Two-axle vehicle - $47.75 (an increase of 75 cents).

Each additional axle - $8.25 (an increase of 25 cents).

Motorcycle - $19 (an increase of 25 cents).

Pedestrian (shuttle) - $4.50 (no change).

Cyclist (shuttle) - $9 (an increase of 25 cents).

Tolls are only charged when leaving P.E.I.

