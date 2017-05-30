Confederation Bridge toll will rise to $48.50 for cars

Some Islanders and tourists looking to travel off P.E.I. in the new year will be paying a bit more if they choose to use the Confederation Bridge.

The price for two-axle vehicles will go up 75 cents, to $48.50, beginning Jan. 1, 2020. The price for motorcycles will increase 25 cents, to $19.25.

Under its agreement with the federal government, Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd., which privately manages the bridge, is permitted to increase toll rates Jan. 1 by an amount not exceeding 75 per cent of the increase in the Consumer Price Index, to account for inflation.

There will be no changes to rates for cyclists ($9), pedestrians ($4.50) or the charge for an additional axle ($8.25).

This is just to stay afloat, we are not gaining anything by that. — Michel LeChasseur, Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd.

"We started out in 1997 with a two-axle rate of $35," said Michel LeChasseur, general manager for Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd.

He said the rate will likely continue to rise year after year to reflect labour costs which, he said, also go up each year.

"This is just to stay afloat, we are not gaining anything by that. It is just inflation," LeChasseur said.

Last year there was an identical increase to two-axle vehicles.

Tolls are only charged when leaving P.E.I.

