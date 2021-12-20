Confederation Bridge toll soars past $50 mark

The high inflation rate on P.E.I. is taking a literal toll on travellers crossing the Confederation Bridge.

The round-trip toll will increase by $1.75 on Jan. 1, putting the price for cars and other two-axle vehicles at $50.25. Each additional axle will increase by 25 cents to $8.50.

The toll for motorcycles will also jump by 50 cents to an even $20.

Under its agreement with the federal government, Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd., which privately manages the bridge, is permitted to increase tolls Jan. 1. Tolls may increase by an amount not exceeding 75 per cent of the increase in the Consumer Price Index, to account for inflation.

Last year, inflation was so low there was no increase for two-axle vehicles.

$35 to cross in 1997

Bridge general manager Michel Le Chasseur acknowledged the $1.75 jump is high compared with other years, but not as high as the actual inflation rate.

He said the same formula for toll increases has been applied since the bridge opened in 1997, when it was $35 to cross.

"Compare that to your food basket, compare that to the price of gas, compare that to many things, the formula is doing exactly what the Government of Canada wanted it to do for Islanders, or for users of the bridge."

Le Chasseur said he expects some people will be upset with the rate hike, but hopes they don't take their frustration out on the toll collectors.

"During COVID they have had to deal with perhaps more difficult situations than the inflation on the toll. A lot of people were not allowed entry into P.E.I. and they had to pay to go back out and that was a bigger issue," he said.

"I'm not saying they won't get comments. They will. But they are manageable and people are, quite frankly, reasonable about that."