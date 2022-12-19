Confederation Bridge toll will not increase for 2023

The federal government is freezing Confederation Bridge tolls for 2023.

Currently, the cost to cross the bridge leaving Price Edward Island is $50.25 for a regular car with two axles. Each additional axle adds $8.50, meaning crossing with a small trailer in tow is $58.75. Motorcycle tolls will remain at $50.

Normally, bridge tolls are adjusted each year in line with inflation.

In order to avoid those kinds of increases on bridge users in the new year, Transport Canada said they'll provide funding to Strait Crossing, the company that operates the bridge.

"Today's investment to freeze Confederation Bridge tolls will ensure that Islanders and Island businesses are not left paying the bill for revenue shortfalls that have been caused by pandemic related travel restrictions," Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald said in a statement.

Ottawa said this move is meant to reflect P.E.I. residents and businesses that have been hit hard by pandemic impacts, inflation and post-tropical storm Fiona.