Refused entry to P.E.I. at the bridge? You still have to pay the toll

People refused entry to P.E.I. because of COVID-19 rules at the Borden-Carleton side of the Confederation Bridge will still have to pay the toll when they leave when travel restrictions ease in the coming weeks.

Last year when COVID-19 travel restrictions were first announced, the province covered the cost of the toll for those refused entry.

Strait Crossing Ltd., the company in charge of operating the bridge, says the number of people refused entry into P.E.I. was noted and then the province reimbursed the company for those lost tolls.

Officials with the province said there were 527 vehicles denied entrance and the costs incurred were $25,975.75.

But since November, people coming to P.E.I. who are refused have had to pay before heading back to the New Brunswick side, general manager Michel Le Chasseur said.

🟡 COVID-19: Traffic refused entry to PEI by public authorities are required by law to pay the bridge toll.<br><br>🟡 COVID-19: Voyageurs dont l’entrée sur IPE est refusée par les autorités publiques sont requis par la loi d’acquitter le péage. <a href="https://t.co/TuXvOfcatz">pic.twitter.com/TuXvOfcatz</a> —@confedbridge

However, there hasn't been regular travel during this time and there have been far fewer travellers in the time since the Atlantic bubble closed. So, Strait Crossing is hoping people understand the rules as interprovincial travel is set to begin again.

"We've been shut down pretty much for regular traffic since Nov. 24, so it has not been really an issue … so we felt it important to get that message out right away," he said.

"There will be more traffic, and the timeline of [reopening] is different for province to province … from that perspective, we were proactive in making sure that people are aware and we've asked the province to do the same on their social platforms."

Not a 'significant amount' of people refused

The province issued a statement to CBC News Wednesday, saying travellers without proper documentation or approval could be turned back and "in those situations, they will be required to pay the Confederation Bridge fee themselves."

We wanted to make sure we were ahead of this problem. — Michel Le Chasseur

"Last year when COVID restrictions were initial[ly] put in place, the province provided funding to help cover the bridge toll; that funding has since been discontinued. The province has put up signage on the [New Brunswick] side of the bridge to reflect the current travel policies as an additional reminder to anyone travelling to P.E.I."

The number of people refused entry to P.E.I. isn't a "significant amount," Le Chasseur said, especially now since only essential travel is allowed.

With provinces having different reopening plans and regulations, Le Chasseur said Strait Crossing wanted Atlantic travellers to know the rules.

