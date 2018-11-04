'Just part of the job': Truckers make the best of Confederation Bridge delay

The Confederation Bridge is now open to all traffic, but that comes after hours of waiting for many truck drivers.

Due to strong winds, restrictions were put in place Saturday evening, including for high-sided vehicles. The restrictions were lifted early Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen trucks were waiting in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., for the bridge to reopen. Some drivers waited overnight.

"When I got here last night it was rocking the truck back and forth," said Aaron Hearn, who waited for more than 18 hours to make the crossing.

"I was wondering if I was going to wake up with the wheels down, or if you were going to find me somewheres over here upside down on my roof."

The Confederation Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles from Saturday evening until early Sunday afternoon. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Long wait

For David Brown, from Las Vegas, waiting for the bridge to reopen was a whole new experience.

"Back home this would be like a hurricane-type thing," he said.

Apart from feeling like he would "blow over," Brown said the wait wasn't too bad. He was glad to be able to get coffee from Tim Hortons.

David Brown, from Las Vegas, has never had to wait for a bridge to reopen because of wind. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Meanwhile, Denis Leblond, from Quebec, said he had never seen wind like this before. He recently started driving a route from New Brunswick to to P.E.I. to deliver potatoes.

"The weather was angry," he said.

'Just part of the job'

Hearn crosses the bridge several times each week and is no stranger to bridge closures, or adverse weather.

"I'm on the road 70 hours a week and I see crazy weather all the time," he said.

Aaron Hearn says dealing with adverse weather is just part of his job as a truck driver. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

He says he typically has to wait about once a month, but that this wait was longer than most.

"People just want to get where they're going, and there doesn't seem to be a lot of patience. But I love my job, I love what I do, and it's just part of the job."

