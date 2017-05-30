Renaming Confederation Bridge could play 'role in reconciliation,' says federal minister

The federal government is considering a request to rename Confederation Bridge, which links Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick, to Epekwitk Crossing.

Late last month, in a unanimous vote, the P.E.I. Legislature passed a motion to urge the federal government to change the name to Epekwitk Crossing. Epekwitk, pronounced ehb-uh-gwihd, is the original name given by the Mi'kmaq to the land now known as Prince Edward Island.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said the change was under review.

"The renaming of the bridge can play an important role in reconciliation by promoting the Mi'kmaw language and culture," said Tassi.

"Further advancing the work of reconciliation is and has been a priority of our government since the get-go. We will continue on this path."

There is no timeline for the review.

The Confederation Bridge opened in 1997. Abegweit Crossing, an anglicized spelled of Epekwitk, was on the shortlist for naming the structure at the time.