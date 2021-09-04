Border bustling as people head to P.E.I. for long weekend

People travelling throughout the Maritimes this weekend may want to check ahead and prepare for possible traffic tie-ups.

Despite wind and rain, hundreds of vehicles were flowing off the Confederation Bridge onto the island Saturday for the Labour Day weekend.

Almost all of the 18 lanes at the point of entry were open to help keep the traffic moving. But there was still a bit of a wait as workers screened people entering the province for COVID-19.

The provincial government requires anyone coming to the Island to have a P.E.I. Pass. People are also asked about their vaccination status and may be required to take a COVID-19 test.

However, the provincial pandemic protocols state testing guidelines can be adjusted based on the amount of traffic.

A health official prepares to give a COVID-19 rapid test. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Highway safety officials said they did have to turn "some travellers" around and escort them back to New Brunswick for not having proper paperwork or not being fully vaccinated.

One traveller driving a camper, who was coming from the Magdalen Islands and returning to Quebec, flagged down officials to see what he was allowed to do in the province because the Confederation Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles due to wind gusts.

The bridge has since been open to all traffic.

Businesses were busy with travellers pulling over to stretch their legs and find a hot meal.

Staff at Lone Oak Brewing said they were busier than they expected considering the rain.

Pretty busy (and windy) at the Confederation Bridge as travellers pour into PEI for the long weekend. <a href="https://t.co/flNJviguDq">pic.twitter.com/flNJviguDq</a> —@TonyDavisCBC

The P.E.I. border isn't the only busy entry point this weekend.

Traffic was backed up for several kilometres at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border on Friday due to COVID-19 screening measures,

Officials there said they would do what they could to mitigate traffic tie-ups. Things there were moving much smoother on Saturday.