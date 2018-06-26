See the Great Wall from space? Nope. Confederation Bridge? You bet

Governor General Julie Payette gave Prince Edward Islanders a new point to take pride in during her first official visit to the province on Monday.

During an evening speech at Government House Payette talked about her time as an astronaut, and shared something she noticed about the view from the International Space Station.

"Most people think that the only man-made, human-made, structure that we can see from space is the Great Wall of China," she said.

Try as you might, you can't see the Great Wall of China from space, says Julie Payette. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"The Great Wall of China is right in the middle of nature — the little part that is outside the ground — and you can't see it from space for the life of you. But, you can see the Confederation Bridge."

Payette is on her way to Halifax and Lunenburg as her official visit to the East Coast continues.

More P.E.I. news