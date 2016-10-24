P.E.I. seeks proposals for Confederation Bridge building site, Opposition unimpressed

The P.E.I. government is taking another shot at developing the fabrication yard for the Confederation Bridge.

The site, purchased by the government from Strait Crossing in 1997 after the bridge was completed, has been empty ever since. The concrete structures used in the building of the bridge are still standing.

The site has great potential, says Communities Minister Jamie Fox. (Government of P.E.I.)

"This government sees this site as an emerging and excellent opportunity for new business and job creation and economical growth for the area, as well as having a significant potential for the Island economy," Communities Minister Jamie Fox told the legislature Wednesday.

The 45-hectare site includes a deep sea port.

The province previously called for expressions of interest in 2017. Previous ideas for development have included a wind or solar farm.

Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker was critical of the announcement.

"This was an opportunity for you to announce really not very much at all," said Bevan-Baker.

Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says he would rather have heard that something was actually happening with the site. (Government of P.E.I.)

"I look forward to seeing the expression of interest that come on, but surely the ministerial announcement should be when you choose a project to fill this empty space."

The deadline for expressions of interest is April 14. More information about how to submit a proposal can be found on the government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.