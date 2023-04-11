Traffic on Confederation Bridge to be restricted for 8 weeks this spring

People driving to and from P.E.I. can expect delays on the Confederation Bridge this spring due to scheduled maintenance.

From April 24 to June 16, a section of the bridge will be restricted to one lane, managed by a stop-and-go traffic light. Oversize loads will be permitted to cross the bridge only on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.

On two separate occasions during that eight-week period, the bridge will be closed to all traffic for eight hours.

The first full closure is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday, May 13 at 10 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. The second closure will be in June, though the exact date is yet to be determined.

Alexis Reynaud is deputy general manager of Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, which operates the Confederation Bridge.

He said the company is trying to obstruct the regular flow of traffic between New Brunswick and P.E.I. as little as possible.

"We don't really want to disrupt people's plans, I would say, as well as any commercial vehicles that is traveling on the bridge," Reynaud said.

"So to minimize it, we really went with the one lane closure, which is really the minimum we can do over minimum distance while also maintaining the safety of our workers."

Speed limits will be reduced around the work zone while maintenance is taking place. The RCMP said it will be conducting more patrols to keep the workers and travellers safe.

The work involves the replacement of an expansion joint located about a kilometre from the N.B. approach to the bridge.