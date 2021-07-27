Confederation Bridge operator gives bridge pass to cycling N.S. couple as apology

A Nova Scotia couple almost stranded when they tried to cross Confederation Bridge with their bicycles has been given a bridge pass as an apology for the inconvenience.

Earlier this month, Joe Reid and his wife ferried to Prince Edward Island with their bikes. After spending a week in the province, they tried to get to New Brunswick via the Confederation Bridge shuttle service.

Unfortunately, they were told at the bridge that the service had been shut down due to COVID-19. Luckily for Reid and his wife, a Borden-Carleton campground owner offered them a ride to New Brunswick.

Michel LeChasseur, general manager of Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd., the company that operates the Confederation Bridge, said he's gotten in touch with Reid and offered him a bridge pass as an apology.

"I think it ended up well and I think that's what I got from him as well. It was an unfortunate thing but something good came out of it."

The Confederation Bridge's website has been updated with information about helping cyclists and pedestrians who have no means of transportation to leave P.E.I., LeChasseur said.

"If you're a touring cyclist and let's say you arrive by the ferry and you are planning to leave by the bridge, and that's your only means of transport, then absolutely we will transport you," he said.

"Unfortunately there had to be an incident like that to make things happen, but now I think everybody's good, including Mr. Reid."

