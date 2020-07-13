Confederation Bridge COVID-19 testing site reopens
A COVID-19 testing site for essential workers near the Confederation Bridge is reopening at noon Monday.
Truckers had complained about the lack of a test site at provincial border
Testing will be available between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The service is for all essential workers who are travelling from outside the Atlantic bubble. No appointment is needed.
The test site had been a part of provincial border controls through the early weeks of the pandemic, but was closed when the Atlantic bubble opened on July 3. Truckers complained making an appointment in Charlottetown or Summerside was not a good solution for them, particularly if they had a quick turnaround.
Any workers needing testing outside the hours for the Confederation Bridge site can make an appointment in Charlottetown or Summerside.
