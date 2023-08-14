Driver lost control of car involved in Confederation Bridge accident, say RCMP

The accident that closed Confederation Bridge for a time on Sunday afternoon was a head-on collision, an RCMP spokesperson says.

"Initial investigation appears to show that a car travelling on the bridge lost control and struck the barricade as well as an oncoming [pickup] truck," said Corp. Gavin Moore.

The accident happened Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. The bridge between P.E.I. and New Brunswick was closed for an hour and 10 minutes.

In the 26 years since Confederation Bridge opened, there have been only a few closures due to accidents.

"This one, you know, probably caught the attention of everyone because it was in a very high-traffic situation," said Strait Crossing general manager Michel Le Chasseur.

"It's very rare that we would have an incident like that in high tourism season on a Sunday afternoon. For traffic, it was the perfect storm."

Sunday's crashed backed up vehicles on both sides of Confederation Bridge. (Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

Two ambulances, two fire trucks, RCMP officers, tow trucks and bridge crews responded to the emergency call. For them to do their work quickly and efficiently, there was no choice but to close the bridge entirely, said Le Chasseur.

Traffic was backed up almost five kilometres on both sides of the bridge, he said. After the bridge reopened, traffic took another hour to clear.

It was a frustrating situation for everyone, Le Chasseur said, but everything worked just as it should have.

While it was a long wait, and there was nowhere to go for many people, in particular those stuck on the bridge itself, everyone behaved well and made the best of the situation, he added.