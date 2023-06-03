Confederation Bridge to close overnight Saturday for maintenance
Anyone travelling to or from P.E.I. via the Confederation Bridge on Saturday night needs to do it before 10 p.m. AT.
Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross.
It's the second and final scheduled full closure on the bridge as it undergoes maintenance.
A section of the bridge has been restricted to one lane since April 24, managed by a stop-and-go traffic light. The measures are scheduled to remain in place until June 16.
Oversize loads will be permitted to cross the bridge only on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.