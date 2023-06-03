Confederation Bridge to close overnight Saturday for maintenance

The Confederation Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. AT Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross.

It's the second and final scheduled full closure on the bridge as it undergoes maintenance.

A section of the bridge has been restricted to one lane since April 24, managed by a stop-and-go traffic light. The measures are scheduled to remain in place until June 16.

Oversize loads will be permitted to cross the bridge only on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.