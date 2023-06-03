Content
PEI

Confederation Bridge to close overnight Saturday for maintenance

Anyone travelling to or from P.E.I. via the Confederation Bridge on Saturday night needs to do it before 10 p.m. AT.

Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Aerial view of Confederation Bridge.
Maintenance on the Confederation Bridge is scheduled to continue until June 16. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Confederation Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. AT Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross.

It's the second and final scheduled full closure on the bridge as it undergoes maintenance.

A section of the bridge has been restricted to one lane since April 24, managed by a stop-and-go traffic light. The measures are scheduled to remain in place until June 16.

Oversize loads will be permitted to cross the bridge only on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.

