Travellers won't be able to cross Confederation Bridge overnight Saturday

Anyone travelling to or from P.E.I. via the Confederation Bridge on Saturday night needs to do it before 10 p.m. AT.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic, except emergency vehicles, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for the pouring and setting of concrete associated with the replacement of an expansion joint.

There will be no other way to enter or exit P.E.I. by vehicle during that time. The last ferry departing Wood Islands, P.E.I. for Caribou, N.S., is at 6 p.m. The last ferry coming back to P.E.I. leaves at 7:30 p.m.

Traffic has been restricted on the Confederation Bridge since work began on April 24. Strait Crossing Bridge Limited had advised the public that there would be two instances where the bridge would be closed to all traffic.

Another full closure June 3

The other full closure will be June 3, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"We will be in the area conducting patrols during the full closure," RCMP Sgt. Neil Logan said in a news release.

"At this time we remind all travelers to plan ahead and avoid disappointment this coming Saturday evening and night."

The work on the bridge is expected to be complete by June 16.