Islanders share fond memories, happy birthdays as Confederation Bridge turns 25 years old

Countless thousands were there for the opening back on May 31, 1997 — come with us as we look back at Bridgefest '97 and how it got to that point.

Grab 25 candles and light 'em up, the Confederation Bridge is marking another milestone birthday.

May 31 puts a pin in 25 years of the fixed link being open to traffic, and countless thousands of trips to and from the mainland.

And just as many stories.

We asked on our Facebook and Instagram pages for your fondest memories of the bridge, and you answered. Here is just some of what you had to say.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'It brings tears to my eyes'

Julia Campbell says her favourite thing is coming from New Brunswick, reaching the peak of the bridge and seeing the Island in full view.

"We get to the point in the crossing where the Island is laid out in front of us," Campbell said. "It brings tears to my eyes to be going home."

Many associate the bridge with memories of family trips. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Evelyn Gallant said they remember opening day in 1997 and "the first day it opened we drove across turn around and came right back."

Speaking of 1997, happening at the time of opening was a massive party called Bridgefest. Many tens of thousands were in Borden-Carleton for the opening of the bridge celebrations, including commenter Kendall Docherty.

"My fondest memory of the Bridge was being given the honour to perform the national anthem at the official grand opening ceremony," Docherty said. "Performing alongside Angèle Haché-Rix who sang the French Version."

Kendall Docherty shared this picture from Bridgefest 1997. (Submitted by Kendall Docherty)

Another person said what was a classic Island tradition back in the day: canned pop runs.

"When we would travel home we would literally fill the trunk with pop when we came back to P.E.I.," they said.

Kayla June said "We love taking the harley over to NB! The whole ride over is a awesome experience!" And Sara Beer said they just have to stop to "take the classic 'holding up the bridge' pic every summer."

Hold up the bridge! (Submitted by Sara Beer)

Leon Murphy said he was working on the bridge when he was 25 and was there when massive segments of it all came together.

"I was on the off-shore part of the project and can say that I was in every part of the bridge at one time or another," Murphy said.

Joelene MacLeod quickly said "our engagement!" Back when the bridge was open for the Terry Fox Run in 2005, MacLeod said her now husband proposed "at the highest point of the bridge."

"We've been happily married ever since."

'I will forever think of him each time I cross'

Barry Woodworth shared this picture from "Day 1," crouched down and enjoying the beautiful day.

Barry Woodworth shared this picture from the bridge's opening. (Submitted by Barry Woodworth)

Tanya Sims wrote that in 2017 her family drove over the bridge to P.E.I. for the first time. "We were coming to live in Canada and chose P.E.I. as our new home," she said.

"I'll never forget the anticipation we felt of crossing the bridge. We were all so excited to be starting our new life together in P.E.I."

'The bridge has meant big changes to our lives and shows how innovation can improve our how we live,' says Kathie Coffin Sulis. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Donna Toole said her fondest memory is her late brother hauling sand across the Northumberland Strait to help build this bridge. "I will forever think of him each time I cross, and his name is inscribed on one of the bricks on the P.E.I. side so that makes me happy too."

Kathie Coffin Sulis said her most vivid memory is a somewhat sombre one.

She was volunteering at Bridgefest, while her father was sailing the last crossing of the Abegweit. "I stepped away from Bridgefest celebrations and took part in a very important close to P.E.I. history. I was torn between the celebrations for Bridgefest and the sad atmosphere of the last crossing on the bridge watching my father sign off to the old Abby," she said.

"The bridge has meant big changes to our lives and shows how innovation can improve our how we live."