On this day: Ferry passengers see Confederation Bridge take shape

Islanders know what to expect when they cross the Confederation Bridge — it takes about 10 minutes, the scenery is good in spots and it'll cost $47 to cross over to New Brunswick.

But 23 years ago, there was some uncertainty — and excitement — about how the bridge would change the Island.

On June 19, 1995, the bridge was about midway through its completion. On that day, CBC Television reported on the growing anticipation as the bridge began to take shape and Islanders prepared for life without the ferry.

Pillars jut out of the water during construction of the Confederation Bridge in 1995. (CBC )

There were signs touting the development of the Gateway Village in Borden-Carleton, as tourism officials estimated an increase of 125,000 people visiting the Island in the first year it opened in 1997.

Some Islanders opposed the construction of the bridge, citing environmental, financial and social concerns.

Building is well underway and emotions are still running high as a concrete bridge slowly emerges from the sea. 2:10

