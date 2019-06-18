Grade 7 students on P.E.I. get lesson in concussions

Grade 7 students on P.E.I. have been getting a lesson on the dangers of concussions.

Kyle Robertson, a researcher at UPEI, was hired by the Department of Health and Wellness to go to Island schools and educate students about concussion awareness.

Grade 7 students were chosen because youth are most at risk for persistent symptoms of concussions and they at the age where they're more active and getting into contact sports such as hockey, Roberston said.

"There are dangers and repercussions to multiple concussion injuries," he said.

It's really really important that kids are educated in concussions and feel that they're able to talk to their peers and coaches and parents. — Kyle Robertson

"So it's really really important that kids are educated in concussions and feel that they're able to talk to their peers and coaches and parents if they're experiencing concussions so that we can get them the appropriate medical attention."

Robertson said there was not as much awareness about concussions when he suffered his first one playing hockey in high school.

"I wish I probably knew some of the things I was teaching today, about the first 24 to 48 hours complete rest, and then, after that, light activity can be very good for the brain."

He said the message seems to be getting through to today's youth.

Student Graysen Laporte says he'd rather sit out a few shifts of hockey than risk long-term effects from a concussion. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Graysen Laporte, a student at East Wiltshire Intermediate who plays "about every sport you can think about," said he'll be more cautious after hearing Robertson's presentation on Tuesday.

"If I ever think I have a headache then I may, like, just tell the coach maybe I can sit a few shifts of this game, recover I guess," he said. "I'll take that chance any day instead of having a concussion."

Cait Kelly says she will take concussions more seriously after hearing Robertson's presentation. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Student Cait Kelly said she learned it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to concussions.

"If you think that it's not as bad, still go to a doctor or get them to check it out."

