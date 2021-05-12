Islanders may soon have more time to file complaints against municipal police

Islanders looking to launch complaints against P.E.I. police forces may soon get more time to do so.

Currently the time limit on making complaints against the Charlottetown, Summerside and Kensington police forces is six months, as per P.E.I.'s Police Act. Green MLA Trish Altass has introduced a bill in the legislature that would double that period to 12 months.

"We've brought this particular piece, this small change, to ensure that access will be available for anyone who wants to, who needs to file a police complaint and no one would be blocked moving forward," Altass said.

"We are the only province left in Canada that has this six month hard time limit."

The bill passed its second reading on Tuesday without any members voting against. It also gives the minister of justice and public safety the power to extend that period should they find it to be in the public interest.

Altass said this change would put P.E.I. on par with other jurisdictions and follows best practices.

The time limit on RCMP complaints across the country, including P.E.I. jurisdictions covered by the RCMP, is already one year.

More time to make a decision

The Green MLA said she became aware of the issue on P.E.I. after speaking with an individual who had an interaction with police during a mental health crisis.

"By the time this individual was mentally and emotionally ready to file that complaint, it was beyond the six months and they simply weren't able to file it," she said.

"If there is an issue that has happened, it will be able to be fairly investigated. Right now with the hard six-month timeline, there are situations perhaps where someone might not feel comfortable coming forward right away."

All Islanders should have the same access to a fair complaints process. — Trish Altass, Green MLA

Altass said she knows of at least two cases last year where a complaint was filed but wasn't investigated because it was outside of the six month window.

"What we do know, from research done in other places in Canada, is that knowing that there is a six month time limit, many people just don't file at all. So it's really hard to know the numbers of how many people here in Prince Edward Island haven't been able to have a fair process for a complaint they want to put forward."

Nova Scotia also made the same change last year .

That followed the case of Carrie Low : a Nova Scotia woman who was sexually assaulted, said the police did not properly investigate, but then was ultimately unable to file a complaint against police because too much time had passed.

Altass said the Greens had reached out to several organizations around the bill, including BIPOC USHR, The Black Cultural Society and the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women, who supported the bill.

She also said they reached out to the police associations and unions, which said they wanted more time to discuss.

Police associations, unions not on board

On Wednesday, Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson tabled a letter cosigned by the Charlottetown, P.E.I. and Atlantic police associations as well as CUPE locals representing the Kensington police, UPEI security police and the Summerside police.



The letter called the changes "unnecessary" and "poorly timed and irresponsible."

"[We] recognize the need for oversight regarding policing, but we are also very confident that the recent review concluded that there is sufficient oversight in policing in P.E.I.," the letter read.

"For government to ignore the good work of this review, and the stakeholders who contributed to the review, would be very problematic from our point of view."

But Altass said this is about basic fairness for all Islanders regardless of where they live, since complaints against P.E.I. RCMP would already be admissible for up to 12 months.

"All Islanders should have the same access to a fair complaints process. We felt strongly that it was important to make this change now with the realization that there are many more aspects of the Police Act that need to be investigated and looked at and consulted on," she said.

"There's a lot of discussion that needs to happen there."

The bill will now go to a third reading.

