CBC News: Compass, along with all local supper hour shows and late night newscasts, will be suspended as CBC consolidates its resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, CBC News Network will temporarily replace local supper hour shows and late night newscasts across the country, evolving into a core live breaking service that will integrate coverage from across the country. CBC North will continue to produce and broadcast Northbeat from Yellowknife and Igalaaq from Iqaluit in Inuktitut.

CBC Prince Edward Island will continue to deliver regular news and programming on CBC Radio, and will provide up-to-the-minute updates online and on social media.

We are needed now more than ever, and will work together across the organization to serve Canadians night and day with the trusted news and critical information they need for the duration of the pandemic, while keeping our teams safe. - Susan Marjetti, general manager of news, current affairs and local

CBC News Network will continue to be available to all Canadians free of charge on television and will also stream live on CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca, CBC.ca and the CBC News app.

"As Canadians turn to us for the latest developments during these unprecedented times, we are temporarily pooling our resources into one core news offering to ensure the very best of our local and national journalism," general manager of news, current affairs and local Susan Marjetti said in a written release.

"We are needed now more than ever, and will work together across the organization to serve Canadians night and day with the trusted news and critical information they need for the duration of the pandemic, while keeping our teams safe. Simply stated, extraordinary times require extraordinary measures."

P.E.I. premier disappointed

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King expressed his disappointment with the announcement in a written statement released Wednesday, calling on Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault to use his authority to reverse the decision.

"Prince Edward Island is a largely rural province with varying internet connectivity to access local online news from CBC Prince Edward Island. Many Island seniors do not use the internet, have social media or pay attention to digital news platforms. They are our most vulnerable Islanders and need the most up-to-date information to properly protect themselves from COVID-19," King said in the release.

"CBC News: Compass is the only local daily television news program in our province, and it provides a vital public service that keeps Islanders informed."

King said he plans to address the issue during a scheduled call with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and also reach out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said the province, including the chief public health officer, are striving to keep Islanders informed about the evolving public health emergency in the province, and CBC News: Compass "is a critical partner in helping us do this."

He said the provincial government is willing to work with CBC News to ensure the safety of its staff members in covering the outbreak.

