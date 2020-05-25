CBC News: Compass returning to 1-hour format June 15

CBC News: Compass, P.E.I.'s 6 p.m. television news show, will return to its one-hour format June 15.

The announcement was made at an Atlantic all-staff meeting on Monday.

The supper-hour television news programs in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador will also be restored to one-hour formats.

Due to restrictions from COVID-19, CBC News: Compass has been airing for a half-hour on weeknights since March 26.

