P.E.I. suppertime news show Compass nominated for national award
CBC's Prince Edward Island TV newscast nominated for Best Local Newscast CSA
CBC News: Compass has been nominated for a major Canadian journalism award.
The Prince Edward Island suppertime news show hosted by Louise Martin with meteorologist Jay Scotland was nominated for Best Local Newscast in the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.
The show is up against CBC Vancouver News at 6, the Global News Hour at 6 in B.C., City News at 6 from Toronto, and CTV News Toronto at 6.
"Even being recognized is truly a gift," Martin tweeted after hearing about the nomination. "The reason we exist is to serve our wonderful viewers."
Scotland agreed, tweeting: "Being invited into so many Island homes every night already makes us winners."
The Canadian Screen Awards recognize the country's best in film, television and digital media.
They will be handed out during seven separate galas organized by genre between April 11 and 14. The events will be taped and edited into a one-hour TV special hosted by comedian Samantha Bee.
It will air on CBC and CBC Gem on April 16.
A full list of nominations can be viewed here.
