Too many excluded from P.E.I.'s plan for psychiatric community treatment orders, says professor

P.E.I. needs to reconsider some of the provisions in its new Mental Health Act, says a psychiatry professor at Western University in London, Ont.

The act would, for the first time on the Island, allow community treatment orders (CTOs), which can compel a patient to take their medication while out of the hospital. The act has been passed, but it has not been enacted.

Dr. Richard O'Reilly said it is a good thing P.E.I. is putting rules for CTOs in place. The Island is the last province to do so.

"It's really a choice between abandoning patients after they are discharged from hospital, as unfortunately we have done in the past, and making sure the person has an opportunity to stay well," said O'Reilly.

"Many of these patients do not have the awareness of the need for treatment. When they are acutely ill, they have hallucinations and delusions."

But while O'Reilly said it's good P.E.I. psychiatrists have that option, he added they still won't be able to use it in many cases.

Requirement arbitrary, professor says

In particular, he expressed concern about a requirement for multiple previous hospitalizations.

Patients must have been involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility at least twice in the previous two years, for a combined total of 30 days.

O'Reilly said this requirement is arbitrary.

"Anybody who's in their first episode of hospitalization might have been ill for many years," he said. "They could not, at the end of that treatment, be placed under a community treatment order."

That requirement could also impact patients who have been out of province in the last two years, O'Reilly said.

CTOs not only commit the patient to continuing their treatment, but also commit the doctor to following up, he said.