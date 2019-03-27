'Let's do it': 25 years later, friends back on theatre stage

Ramona Roberts remembers the wonderful time she had performing in a school theatre project with Marina Trainor 25 years ago.

"Over the ensuing years, we'd said, you know we should do that again — we should do something again," Robert said. "We had so much fun."

That time has come. On Saturday, the pair, who call themselves the Shamrock Players, are part of the annual Community Theatre Festival at the Carrefour in Charlottetown.

Eight short plays

The afternoon features eight short plays and comedy performances, including an open-mic.

Roberts and Trainor will perform the play Babel Rap. It's about two characters, one a smoker and one a worker, who discuss love, life, work and other things high atop the biblical Tower of Babel.

Roberts said she had no trouble getting Trainor on board.

"I messaged Marina and I said, 'Hey are you feeling brave? Let's put something in the one-act play festival,' and she said, 'I'm in, both feet, let's do it.'"

'Terrified, excited and bemused'

They've been working on it since November. Roberts said she's "terrified, excited and bemused — just trying to focus but not focus too much. We still want to sleep at night."

Other acts in the festival include Side Hustle, a Grade 9 theatre troupe from Birchwood Intermediate, the Tracadie Players, Malcolm Murray Group and Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors.

"We're so lucky on the Island to have such diverse … talent," said festival co-ordinator Kate Martin.

Doors open at 12:30. Admission is by donation.

