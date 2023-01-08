P.E.I. community schools looking for instructors to share their passion

Over the past 57 years, they've taught people everything from playing guitar to fixing a car.

But the success of the P.E.I. Association for Community Schools wouldn't be possible without volunteer instructors, says provincial co-ordinator June Ellis.

As the programming returns after a break due to COVID-19, they're always looking for new subjects to teach — "anything that you're passionate about and want others to know about."

Demand is particularly high for someone who is good with technology and can show a class how to get the most out of computers, tablets and smartphones.

But Ellis said it is mostly a way to socialize and learn something new at the same time.

"It's about sharing and getting together and learning new things, whether it be quilting, rug hooking, photography, we usually always have guitar, there's always music and painting.… There's a lot of different areas that we cover."

The welding and automotive courses have also been popular, she said.

June Ellis, provincial co-ordinator for the P.E.I. Association for Community Schools, says it's not too late to register for winter courses, though some classes may be full. (Submitted by P.E.I. Community Schools)

The community schools began in 1965 in three Island schools.

Now the winter classes, which usually run one night a week for about 10 weeks, are held at 13 schools and community halls across P.E.I. There is still time to register by emailing peicommunityschools@gmail.com .

The courses attract all age groups. As many as 2,400 students are enrolled when all the programs are running at full capacity, Ellis said.

"I've taken a lot of the courses myself over the years so I know how rewarding it is learning something new and how much fun it is."

She said it's also a great way to meet your neighbours.

"It's excellent for newcomers coming to the province, whether you're just coming from another province or whether you're coming from another country. You can really connect with your community and they get to know you and you get to know them."