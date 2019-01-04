Busy community schools semester starts next week

Edit full bar text

Thousands of Prince Edward Islanders will be taking classes at community schools across the province starting next week, learning new skills and meeting new people.

Winter is the busy time for the community schools, says coordinator June Ellis, with 20 locations offering classes, as opposed to just six in the fall.

"I encourage people to take a friend with them and they can enjoy the community in community school," said Ellis.

Classes are available in Mandarin, welding, photography, beekeeping, quilting, belly dancing, guitar — all for a cost of about $20. At Maplewood Manor in Alberton and Lady Slipper Villa in O'Leary, the community is invited for evenings of crafting and socializing with the residents.

Visit the community schools website for registration information.

