New P.E.I. program aims to make a difference in Labrador community of Natuashish

A new training program is already making a difference in a small Innu community in Labrador, say officials with P.E.I.'s Atlantic Police Academy.

The First Nations Community Safety Officer program was developed for the northern Labrador community of Natuashish and launched in May.

While the community is now on the road to healing, it has had a long and tumultuous history with substance abuse.

"They're a dry community, so they wanted to try and disrupt any alcohol coming into their community. They also wanted folks from within their community to help seniors, to help elders," said Forrest Spencer, executive director of the Atlantic Police Academy.

"Really they just want to be good stewards of their community. They want to go out there and help their folks, help their community members. And at the end of the day, I think they'll eventually police their community in some way."

The community approached the academy to develop the program.

'Very honoured'

So far, about 19 students from Natuashish have graduated from the five-week program at the academy's campus in Slemon Park.

Spencer said graduates of the program have already helped to prevent alcohol from coming into the Labrador community, and helped community members in moments of distress.

"We feel very honoured that the chief and the council from Natuashish trusted us to train their folks," he said.

Spencer said he is currently in talks with other Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to perhaps offer similar training, beginning in the spring.

