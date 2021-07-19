Islanders get free haircuts at Community Outreach Centre
'It's not just about the haircut. It's the way you feel with the haircut'
It was a fresh look and a new start for a number of people who received free haircuts at the Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown Monday.
One by one, people enthusiastically hopped into hairstylist Lynn Smith's chair for a trim. Some had specific requests for their new do — others just let Smith work her magic, eagerly awaiting the results.
"People's demeanour totally changes from the time they actually sit in the chair till the time they get up," she said.
"A haircut seems to be a pretty simple thing to a lot of people, but it can make or break the way somebody feels about themselves."
'A terrific thing'
The centre offers support to Islanders struggling with homelessness, poverty or mental health issues. The building has access to washrooms, laundry, phones and computers.
After I get a haircut, I feel like a million bucks. So, everybody, everybody deserves that feeling.— Jody Sentner, Wrap Around Rural Housing
According to supervisor Alan Hicken, this is the first time it's offered free haircuts.
He said the centre teamed up with the John Howard Society to make it possible.
"They feel good and they look good and you know what? We all need a little pick me up," said Hicken.
"The fact that they're here and there's some smiling faces getting their haircuts, I think that's a terrific thing."
'It's so important'
Jody Sentner, program manager of Wrap Around Rural Housing with the John Howard Society, said the idea was developed while trying to come up with different ways of helping members in the community.
Free haircuts seemed like a step in the right direction.
"It's so important to just have that confidence and that self-esteem going into a job interview or even anywhere," she said.
"I know myself after I get a haircut, I feel like a million bucks. So, everybody, everybody deserves that feeling."
Typically Smith said she sees approximately eight clients a day. On Monday she was expecting around 25 customers to sit in her chair.
Most had to sign up in advance to get a haircut, however, some managed to snag an appointment in between clients.
"I'm just going to keep filling the chair, if they want to come, they can come," said Smith.
"When everybody clears out, I'll go home."
Future of the program
The free haircuts were only scheduled to take place on Monday. However, Hicken, Sentner and Smith said they hope a similar event can take place again in the future.
"I'm so happy with the outcome," said Sentner.
"I think it's the self-esteem and the confidence. You just feel refreshed and like you can conquer the world."
Hicken agrees.
"We all feel good when we get a haircut," he said. "I think they're pretty happy."
As for Smith, she said she knows it's not just about a simple trim but the sense of confidence that comes along with it.
"You hold yourself a little higher. You just feel better. It's a total package thing," she said.
"It's not just about the haircut. It's the way you feel with the haircut."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?