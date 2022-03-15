Adventure Group to take over operation of Charlottetown outreach centre

The Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown will have a new operator beginning April 18, the province announced Tuesday.

The Adventure Group, a registered charitable organization incorporated in 1992 to address the needs of young people and their parents, will lead the day-to-day operations of the centre with support from the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Upper Room Hospitality Ministry and ResourceAbilities.

The centre opened just over two years ago as a pilot program for a warming shelter run by the Salvation Army and Community Outreach Centre Working Group.

The Adventure Group will be implementing more supports at the centre including, additional case management, access to mental health services and career counselling.

"We are excited to embark on this next chapter and continuing to build on the solid foundation the Salvation Army has laid for the Community Outreach Centre," said Roxanne Carter Thompson, executive director of The Adventure Group, in a news release.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with other organizations, expanding the program and services for clients to respond to basic needs, improving health and wellness, addressing housing insecurity and building skills for success."

The centre will continue to be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Support will be offered to people seeking financial assistance, counselling, employment as well as food and housing.

Islanders will also be able to access washrooms, laundry facilities, telephones and computers as well as connections to community and government organizations and services.