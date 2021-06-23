Another $3M being put into Community Housing Fund for P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island government is putting another $3 million in the Community Housing Fund, a partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association's P.E.I. division.

A news release says the money will mean a second round of funding for P.E.I. non-profits, community-based service organizations, municipalities and the private sector to develop affordable housing projects.

There are three main categories for projects: capacity building and research; project management; and construction and development.

"The initial launch of the Community Housing Fund had a significant uptake," Minister of Social Development and Housing Brad Trivers said in a government news release. "We were able to fund 10 community projects, some of which have been completed and serving Islanders.

"Through innovative and collaborative endeavors, we will continue to support Islanders facing housing challenges."

The 10 entities that received $3 million in funding last year are listed on the government website.

Previous project had 'huge impact'

"Through last year's program, we were able to access funding to build an accessible group home for six residents with one respite space and three apartment units," the release quoted Bill Lawlor, executive director of Queens Country Residential Services, as saying.

"The building was completed in the fall of 2020 and is now open and fully operational. The new space has had a huge impact on the well-being of our residents."

A selection committee made up of representatives from the province, the CMHA and members of the public will review the applications and make recommendations. Previous recipients are eligible to apply but must be seeking support

for a different project or within another category.

The housing situation on P.E.I. continues to be at a crucial point. - Shelley Muzika

"The housing situation on P.E.I. continues to be at a crucial point, especially for vulnerable Islanders seeking safe and affordable housing," Shelley Muzika, acting executive director for the CMHA, said in the release.

"The Community Housing Fund will enable our partners to provide those much-needed supports within our community."

Applications for the Community Housing Fund will be accepted until September 17 of this year.

