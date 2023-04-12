Charlottetown hopes to get more community gardens

The City of Charlottetown is trying to make it easier for more residents to grow their own food.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday, council passed a new policy to help develop community gardens, and not just on city-owned land but on private lands as well.

The city has several community gardens now, locations include: Carrefour de l'Isle Saint Jean on Acadian drive, Desbrisay Crescent, J. Frank MacAulay Park, the Farm Centre on University Avenue, and Mount Edward Road near the TransCanada Highway.

The gardens, which are run by non-profit community groups and volunteers, are mostly full. The city wants to create more spaces in time for this year's growing season.

Charlottetown has only has a couple of community gardens on city-owned land. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Growing food in the city is not only economical and environmentally friendly, said Terry Bernard, chair of the environment and sustainability committee, community garden projects can help bring residents together too.

The city is hoping to hear from community members who would like a garden near them and landowners who might have space to offer.

"We'll be able to help people get them established," he said.

"There's a lot of people want to get out and garden and get their own food without pesticides ... and not really have a cost to it."

He said if private land owners can release any liabilities, then the city can help coordinate turning the land into a community garden.

The policy says there must be a water source, good soil quality and a minimum of six hours of sunlight per day. The guidelines also talk about the importance of good accessibility and supportive neighbours.

The city is also making an stipend of $300 available to help with the cost of materials or equipment, such as compost, mulch or garden tools.

More from CBC P.E.I.