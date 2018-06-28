Charlottetown community garden moves a few blocks south

Charlottetown's oldest community garden has a new home.

The Wilfred J. Smith Community Garden has been a growing concern a field just south of the bypass off Mount Edward Road since 1974.

The garden and its 60 plots can now be found a few blocks to the south, near Oak Drive.

Among 3 community gardens in capital

Emerson Gorrill, the chair of the garden, said the land at the previous site is owned by the St. Dunstan's University Board of Governors.

There was interest in the land, so the move was arranged, said Gorrill.

A request for comment from the board was not immediately returned.

The garden still has the same number of plots and members, Gorrill said.

It's one of three community gardens in Charlottetown. It was named after Wilfred Smith, a landscaper and greenhouse owner, to recognize his contributions in creating it.

More P.E.I. news