Foundation offers money for community garden projects

A new pilot program is offering P.E.I. non-profits and charity groups a chance to create or enhance a community garden.

The Gardening Together Program is an initiative of the Community Foundation of P.E.I.

"It's a gathering ground, we hope," said executive director Kent Hudson.

"A spot where you might learn to preserve vegetables, to save money, engage community and learn from others, and truly become much more self-sufficient."

Groups can apply for grants up to $1,500.

They have to show what they would do with the money and how it would help the community in terms of including newcomers or promoting education.

The foundation has set aside $30,000 for the project this year.

