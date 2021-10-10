Demand high for P.E.I.'s only community fridge

Samel Sunil says his family fills the community fridge in Charlottetown almost every day with food from their catering business, but it is quick to go.

"Within two to three hours, the fridges will be fully empty," said Sunil said, who helped set up the community fridge with the non-profit organization he and his sister created called 4Love4Care.

"The hot foods go very quickly. Milk goes super quick. Another is fruits."

Demand has been high since the fridge was set up about two months ago.

Other Island businesses have been donating items and licensed food vendors, such as booths from the Charlottetown Farmers' Market, are filling the fridge as well, but even more donations are needed, Sunil said.

"We've had up to $3,000 worth of food inside the fridge, '' he said, on top of that about 500 hot meals have been placed in the fridge so far.

"Currently we're just looking for partnerships to fill up the fridge," he said.

Sandra Sunil is hoping people engage with a social media campaign to drive donations. Her and her brother are asking those who donate to the fridge to snap a picture and post it on social media to raise awareness about the service as winter approaches.

"We're still trying to get the word out to people both in terms of letting people know that the resource exists and we also want and need more people to partner with us," she said.

"The community fridges will be kept open 24/7 and it's well insulated."

When the fridge was being established, some community members were worried the fridge could be vandalized. Sandra said there has been no major damage, just that some people need a reminder to clean up after themselves.

Sunil said hot food is only accepted from licensed vendors, but community members are encouraged to drop off produce and non-perishables.

"Milk, bread and cheese. Those are high-need items. A lot of single-serving snacks."

The fridge is located in the parking lot of the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club bingo hall.