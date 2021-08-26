P.E.I. Community Fridge seeing high demand for free, fresh food

A Charlottetown project helping those in need secure free, fresh food has seen high demand in its first two weeks operating.

The P.E.I. Community Fridge offers people 24/7 access to free, nutritious food donated by businesses and community members.

"The items that we've been stocking the fridges with [have] been gone within a couple of hours. So it just really showed us the need," said Sandra Sunil, one of the co-founders of the project.

The two fridges and pantry, which opened August 8, are located at the Sherwood Parkdale Lions Club Bingo Hall at 46 Valley St., close to downtown Charlottetown.

"It's been exciting and busy. We've seen a lot of people use the fridge, we've seen a lot of community members help us stock the space," said Sunil.

The space, which includes two fridges and a pantry, is stocked regularly by volunteers. Items include prepared meals, produce, and dairy products. (Tony Davis/CBC)

More than 200 cooked meals prepared by Island chefs have been dropped off at the fridge, along with fresh produce and dairy products, she said.

Members of the project's organizing committee and local farmers have also been contributing.

It's just great to hear from people to know that they're using this resource that is available to them. - Sandra Sunil

Sunil hasn't spoken directly to anyone using the fridge, but knows it's appreciated.

"We've heard from people just putting their notes and how thankful they are of the resource that's available," she said.

"We know that single-parent families have been using the fridges as they are in need of food. And it's just great to hear from people to know that they're using this resource that is available to them."

Hope to 'raise awareness' about food insecurity

Sunil said it's "heartwarming" to read the notes people leave.

"We're just hoping that this initiative can raise awareness to the food insecurity issues and challenges that people face on the Island."

Sunil will soon have to step back from running the operations of the fridge, as she's heading back to Newfoundland to continue her studies in public health at Memorial University.

"We have amazing committee members and my brother still on the Island. So everyone's still going to hustle. And we have amazing volunteers ... so nothing's really changing," she said.

Looking for businesses to contribute

Sunil is still hoping to get the word out to more people who may need access to fresh food, as well as businesses, particularly restaurants, who may want to contribute to the project.

"I know that there is a huge need for [cooked meals], and it would be wonderful if any licensed establishments would like to partner with us," she said.

"They can drop off any of their cooked meals weekly, biweekly or monthly. It's up to the business."

