What a 10 year old did to help people 'survive the pandemic' in P.E.I.

What's a 10 year old to do with $75 in contest winnings?

Turns out, feed people.

Mia Mai won $75 in a Remembrance Day contest last fall. She had been saving the money, and recently decided what she was going to do with it.

The girl and her family moved here from Vietnam three years ago and own PEI-Pho Vietnam Restaurant.

She said she decided to donate food to the community fridge after hearing her mother talk about it.

"I think it is a good idea to donate all the food to the fridge," she said. "During the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs."

The community fridge in Charlottetown relies on donations from people and businesses in the community to help feed people. It's goal is to offer people in need 24/7 access to fresh and nutritious food.

Mai said donating to the fridge made her happy.

"I feel sad when I come there and the fridge was empty because what if other people come there and say 'Where is all the food?'"

She donated a variety of foods, and says she plans to do it again "maybe next week" with her friends.

Giving a hand together

Mia Mai's mother, Trang Pham, said she also plans to bring in friends to help boost the supplies in the fridge.

"I want to talk to all my friends here, my Vietnamese community, about that," she said. "We can give a hand together."

And of her daughter's donation?

"I want to teach her that the more she gives to others, the more she can receive," she said.